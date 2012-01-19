Scottish Cup exit limits Dunfermline's team-building hopes

Rutkiewicz and Smith tangled in the lead-up to Caley Thistle's equaliser

Being knocked out the Scottish Cup by Inverness has killed off Dunfermline manager Jim McIntyre's hopes of yet more funds to add to his squad.

But he still hopes to add at least one player to assist their battle against relegation from the top flight.

"It is a huge disappointment because obviously there would have been extra money made available if we had got through," he said after the 3-1 loss.

"But I hope to add at least one body, if not two."

Squandering home advantage in their fourth-round replay means the Pars miss out on a lucrative home tie against holders Celtic.

"It's a bitter blow," McIntyre told BBC Scotland. "There's no doubt a tie against Celtic live on television would've enabled me to bring in further players.

"I will just need to sit down with the board and see what funds are available."

A mix-up between goalkeeper Chris Smith, whose mistake gave Inverness a late equaliser in the game that led to the replay, and defenders Alex Keddie and Kevin Rutkiewicz led to Caley Thistle drawing level.

After cancelling out Andrew Barrowman's opener through Jonny Hayes, goals in extra time from Andrew Shinnie and Greg Tansey sealed Caley Thistle's progress.

"It was a terrible goal and there was a lack of communication there and it was another lift we've given a team when we are ahead in the game," said McIntyre.

"I thought over the 90 minutes we created the best opportunities.

"We had three really good opportunities and only put one of them away.

"Obviously the goal is a bit of a killer from our point of view.

"It is a gifted goal when Inverness hadn't threatened our goal and that really gave them a huge lift."

Dunfermline are left to concentrate on avoiding relegation in the Scottish Premier League, where they lie bottom, four points adrift of Hibernian although with a game in hand.

McIntyre has not given up hope of avoiding the drop back into the First Division a year after promotion.

"We'll keep working hard and keep believing it will turn," he said, despite his side having won only one of their last 20 games.

"As long as we keep creating chances, you always have a chance of winning football matches, but we also have to cut out the calamity goals."