Leicester City net Manchester United's Danny Drinkwater

Leicester City have completed the signing of Manchester United midfielder Danny Drinkwater for an undisclosed fee, on a contract to 2015.

Drinkwater has been on loan at Barnsley since the start of the season, making 18 appearances for the Tykes.

The 21-year-old impressed Foxes boss Nigel Pearson by creating both goals as the Tykes beat City 2-1 on Saturday.

Pearson told the club website: "He is a player we have monitored for a long time, we're delighted to get him here."

Barnsley boss Keith Hill had hoped to retain Drinkwater's services for longer before the Foxes' bid.

Hill tips Drinkwater for Premier League

He told BBC Radio Sheffield: "We live in this football food chain that we can't compete with Leicester and they've nicked a player we've been developing.

"I wish him all the best in the future because he deserves the opportunity and it will be a great financial package at Leicester.

"I believe one day he will be a Premier League player. It's football, it's a shame, but we move on."