Hartlepool 4-0 Carlisle

Teenage striker Luke James scored twice as Hartlepool swept aside Carlisle.

The 17-year-old opened the scoring early on although his shot, from Andy Monkhouse's cross, deflected in off visiting defender Lubo Michalik.

Pools doubled their lead through Antony Sweeney's header before Carlisle striker Lee Miller was sent off for a lunge on Monkhouse.

James smashed in his second for 3-0 and substitute Colin Nish slid home a low finish to complete the rout.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Hartlepool first-team coach Neale Cooper tells BBC Tees:

"It looked harsh, it looked like they just went for the ball and collided, and if anything I thought Andy (Monkhouse) was going to get booked.

"He did catch him on the ankle, there's a mark, but Lee Miller is not that type of person so its unfortunate for Lee and Carlisle.

"However when they went down to 10 men, we stopped playing like we had been."

Carlisle United manager Greg Abbott told BBC Radio Cumbria:

"If we're going to have any ambition about staying where we are then we're going to have to start getting clean sheets.

"The first three goals, from a defensive point of view, are awful.

"Unless we can tidy that up and be more resolute and start getting nil against our name, then the ambition of the top six is purely a dream."

