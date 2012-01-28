Brentford 5-2 Wycombe

Gary Alexander grabbed a hat-trick as Brentford won for the first time in eight matches to send Wycombe bottom.

Alexander scored with two headers from Jake Bidwell crosses either side of a close-range finish from Sam Saunders.

Dave Winfield headed in Grant Basey's free-kick but Toumani Diagouraga restored Brentford's three-goal lead, latching on to Marcus Bean's cross.

Ben Strevens converted Joel Grant's cut-back for 4-2 but Alexander sealed the victory with a stunning volley.

Alexander has now scored five goals in two matches after he grabbed a brace in the Bees' 3-2 defeat against Huddersfield on 21 January.

Brentford manager Uwe Rosler told BBC London 94.9:

"We wanted to play a different way against them and I thought the tactics were spot on - the players executed the game plan perfectly.

"I'm very happy that the players had a break today as we've had an number of good performances and didn't get the rewards.

"We had a lot of up and downs but more ups than downs so I'm very happy for the players."

