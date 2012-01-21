QPR boss Mark Hughes wants to maintain "spirit" of side

Media playback is not supported on this device Rangers resolve encourages Hughes

QPR boss Mark Hughes has revealed he may not make as many signings as people expect this month.

After seeing his side beat the MK Dons and Wigan, Hughes is fearful of making signings that might upset the balance of the side.

Hughes said: "We need help and quality to make sure that we maintain our winning run.

"But you've got to get the balance right. It's important that I maintain the spirit and character."

He added: "I think what the lads produced today was exceptional.

"I'll strive to keep the character of the group, but along the way if good players become available then that will help us stay in the Premier League, which is what we all want.

"I'm sure we'll be able to bring some more players in to help the guys here because it's going to be a long end to the season."

The win, which included excellent strikes from Akos Buzsaky and Tommy Smith, moved Rangers out of the bottom three and put them five points clear of bottom side Wigan.

"I am delighted, I thought the performance level was good," said Hughes.

"We started a bit anxiously but that is understandable because we haven't picked up too many points lately but I thought we settled down and played some good stuff.

"The lads have been working exceptionally hard since I came here.

I am really, really confident we will stay up Roberto Martinez

"I have only been here two weeks but when you are down near the bottom of the league it's important to show commitment and the right attitude and the lads are doing that so a lot of credit has to go to them."

Wigan remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table with just 15 points from 22 games and manager Roberto Martinez admitted he needs additions to his squad to help their battle against relegation.

"We will carry on working to try to improve the squad. We had a couple of injuries today and without them we were a bit soft," he said.

"We will use the transfer window to try to help the players we have at the club, but we already have belief and desire to do it.

Martinez anger at 'shocking' penalty

"I am really, really confident we will stay up.

"We have to play a lot better than today, though, that's clear," he added.

"We went through a spell of eight straight defeats but we overcame that. We are ready.

"There are 16 games to go. We know we need to get eight wins and I feel we are well capable of doing that.

"We are ready to defy the odds once more."