Homesick Yuki Abe leaves Leicester City for return to Japan

Yuki Abe was an ever-present for Japan in their 2010 World Cup campaign

Leicester City midfielder Yuki Abe has returned to Japan after having his contract cancelled by mutual consent.

The 30-year-old Japan international, who made 59 appearances and scored two goals during a near 18-month spell, has re-joined former club Urawa Reds.

Abe said: "Leicester City are a great club and my time in England has been a great experience.

"But the biggest challenge has been the time away from my family and they must be my priority."

His chances of earning a regular place in Nigel Pearson's side had also faded following the signing of Manchester United's Danny Drinkwater on Friday.