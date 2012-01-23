Rangers to assess Zlatan Muslimovic & Luigi Bruins
Striker Zlatan Muslimovic and midfielder Luigi Bruins will have trials with Rangers this week.
Muslimovic, a Bosnia team-mate of Ibrox defender Sasa Papac, has been without a club since his contract with Greek side PAOK ended in the summer.
The 30-year-old has scored 12 goals in 33 international appearances.
Former Holland Under-21 international Bruins, 24, is also without a club after leaving Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg last month.
Rangers have completed a deal for Swedish midfielder Mervan Celik, while Estonian defender Enar Jaager and Honduran midfielder Jorge Claros trained with Ally McCoist's squad last week.