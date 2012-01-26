Michael Higdon ban disappoints Motherwell manager Stuart McCall

Higdon failed in his appeal against a one-match ban

Motherwell boss Stuart McCall thinks Michael Higdon has been hard done by after a Scottish FA panel upheld a ban for making an offensive gesture.

The striker will miss Saturday's match against St Johnstone due to his goal celebration against Dundee United.

"If the referee had seen it, he might have given a yellow card but that would have been harsh," said McCall.

"To miss a game for a gesture in the middle of park, nowhere near any fans, I find it difficult to accept."

Higdon scored late to level the match at Tannadice last Saturday and McCall told BBC Scotland that the player's reaction was "a celebration of frustration and delight".

He also pointed out that Higdon has celebrated in a similar fashion throughout his career.

"They gave us a fair hearing but the decision went against us," McCall added after attending the SFA's fast-track tribunal at Hampden.

Motherwell statement We are extremely disappointed by all aspects of the process and the ban. We have material concerns about the approach, the informal communication around it and the obvious disproportionate nature of the suspension. As a board we have raised our concerns with the Scottish Premier League and the Scottish FA. There is an urgent need for clarification on what is being done, why and to what end. The precedent set does not give us the impression that justice has been done, or seen to be done. It will mean that a huge focus will be placed upon consistency in the application of such compliance rulings across the game at all levels. In essence our player has been banned for celebrating a goal in a way that has, to our knowledge, never resulted in a suspension in any game anywhere else. We are focused on improving how we are run and how we contribute to the rejuvenation of Scottish football. We do not believe this process as executed is doing anything other than setting all of us back. The focus is supposed to be on football, more needs to be done to keep the administration of the game on that track.

"I wouldn't have been here if I didn't believe it wasn't offensive. I can't see who it has offended.

"Having spoken to managers and referees, they all believed we had a very good case.

"In fairness to the panel, they said it was certainly low-end offensive but offensive all the same.

"That's a matter of opinion. There's no way it can be compared to things that have gone on previously. Yet Michael misses a game."

Earlier in the week, McCall warned against "trial by Sportscene", questioning whether the SFA's compliance officer was making decisions from his own viewing of matches or from what is shown on BBC Scotland's Scottish Premier League highlights programme.

"I had a good chat with [compliance officer] Vincent Lunny and he seems like a decent guy," explained McCall.

"He gets told of things from all kinds of sources - people writing in emails, other people seeing it on TV and so on.

"I'm not saying it's trial by television. I'm just disappointed the ban has been upheld because we definitely felt that wasn't the way to go."