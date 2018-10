Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini thinks his side should have had a first-half penalty and were unlucky to concede one as they drew 2-2 at Anfield, losing 3-2 on aggregate to Liverpool in the Carling Cup semi-final.

Mancini says Charlie Adam's tackle on Edin Dzeko was "200% a penalty" and says it was "impossible" to give a spot-kick for Micah Richards' handball, adding: "Micah can't cut his arm off!"