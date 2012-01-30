Polish striker Pawel Brozek completes loan move to Celtic

Brozek had a medical in Glasgow on Monday

Celtic have completed the six-month loan signing of Poland striker Pawel Brozek from Trabzonspor with the option of making the move permanent.

The 28-year-old passed a medical before revealing that Celtic goalkeeper Lukasz Zaluska and former Celtic striker Maciej Zurawski helped with his move.

"I spoke with Lukasz Zaluska and Maciej Zurawski and they said only positive things about the club," said Brozek.

"So, when I heard there was an offer, I wanted to go straight away."

Brozek and twin brother Piotr, a defender, spent nine years with Wisla Krakow before both joined Trabzonspor last year.

But the striker who has scored eight goals in 32 international appearances has not settled in Turkey's top flight and was keen to move to the Scottish Premier League leaders.

"I'm very happy because Celtic were very determined to sign me and it didn't take a long time," Brozek told Celtic's website while explaining the input from his countrymen.

It's a very nice city and a great place to play football. And there is a very good manager and coach. The team is very good and there are excellent training facilities Pawel Brozek Celtic striker

"They said the fans are fantastic here, the top organisation of the club, and the great name the club has in the world.

"It's all happened very quickly. It was a really nice surprise because it's a big club and a big name in Europe.

"It's a very nice city and a great place to play football. And there is a very good manager and coach. The team is very good and there are excellent training facilities."

It is Celtic's second dip into the Polish market during January, Slask Wrocław defender Jaroslaw Fojut having signed a pre-contract agreement to move to Glasgow in the summer.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon hopes Brozek can relieve some of the scoring burden on Gary Hooper and Anthony Stokes.

"He's a goalscorer and he'll hopefully give the squad a bit of a jag. We're hoping he'll come in really hungry," the manager told BBC Radio Scotland on Sunday.

"He's had a good record in Poland. Things haven't gone his way in Turkey, but he's got the Euros coming up, so he'll be very motivated to book a place for the Polish squad."

With Sweden defender Mikael Lustig having been signed after leaving Rosenborg and Nigeria Under-23 playmaker Rabiu Ibrahim having won a contract after exiting PSV Eindhoven, Brozek becomes Celtic's third January signing.

First-team coach Alan Thompson, who compared the latest acquisition to Zurawski in style, has hinted that the Pole is likely to be the last acquistion before the window closes on Tuesday.

He also stressed that Brozek had been a long-term target for the club, while Rangers manager Ally McCoist played down suggestions that he had been beaten to the striker's signature by his city rivals.

While admitting that it was "a disappointment" to have missed out on the player, McCoist added: "I would use the word 'target' a little bit carefully.

"He's a player we were looking at and - I won't lie to you - we were sort of interested in, but there were no specific bids made and I didn't have any contact with the player or the agent.

"He's absolutely well within his rights to do what he thinks is best for himself. There's no doubt about that.

"It would take a lot more than that to really disappoint me to be honest."