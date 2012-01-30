Crewe Alex boss Steve Davis ready to call on son Harry

Davis has seen four of his players sent off since he took over

Crewe manager Steve Davis could turn to his son Harry after being left short of cover in the centre of defence.

The Alex have David Artell and Adam Dugdale banned for the next game at home to Accrington Stanley.

Davis told BBC Radio Stoke: "We will see if we can bring someone in, but I am not worried about playing Harry in central defence."

Artell will miss one game, while Dugdale, an ever-present this season, is suspended for three matches.

The double sending-off in the 2-0 defeat at Barnet means that Davis has seen four of his players dismissed for mistimed tackles since taking over as manager in November.

"Dave went to ground and slid in and was the last man, so I have no complaints about that sending off," he said.

"Then Duggy [Dugdale] saw the red mist and lunged into a tackle.

"You cannot do that. He has done that in training and apologised and now he has done it in a game and the red cards have cost us dearly.

"In the modern game though when you do that you are risking it and can be booked or sent off."

Davis Jr, 20, has played all of his first-team games this season for Crewe as a full-back but he came through the youth ranks as a centre-half.

Carl Martin, who came on as a second-half substitute in the defeat at Barnet, will also come into consideration for Saturday's fixture.