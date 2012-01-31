Millwall sign Wolves striker Andy Keogh for undisclosed fee

Millwall have signed striker Andy Keogh from Premier League side Wolves for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old, who has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal, had been at Molineux for five years and scored 23 goals in 129 appearances.

Republic of Ireland international Keogh joined Wolves from Scunthorpe for £600,000 in Janaury 2007.

He spent last season on loan at Cardiff and Bristol City and was on loan at Leeds United for most of this season.

