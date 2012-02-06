Steven Meechan and Jordan Cross depart Kettering Town

From the section

Kettering Town midfielder Steven Meechan and youth team player Jordan Cross have left the club.

Meechan, 20, made 23 appearances for the Poppies, after joining them in July following his release from Motherwell.

Cross made two substitute appearances in Blue Square Bet Premier against Kidderminster and Darlington but has now been de-registered.

But Kettering have added Northampton Town's first year scholar Lewis Hornby on work experience.

Meechan had given 14 days notice and had his contract cancelled by the Football Association on 30 January.