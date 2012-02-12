Mark Lawrenson's Premier League predictions

BBC Sport expert Mark Lawrenson

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest pundit each week this season.

Kermit and Miss Piggy's Premier League predictions

His opponents for the latest round of Premier League matches are Kermit and Miss Piggy, stars of the new Muppets movie.

It's not easy being green, but it is even harder for Kermit to make predictions, especially with Miss Piggy around.

They only manage three, but there are still plenty of goals around as they tip Manchester United and Liverpool to play out a 62-goal thriller at Old Trafford.

PredictionsScoreLawroKermit & Miss Piggy
Aston Villa v Man City0-11-2
Blackburn v QPR3-22-1
Bolton v Wigan1-22-00-0
Everton v Chelsea2-01-1
Fulham v Stoke2-10-1
Man Utd v Liverpool2-11-127-35
Sunderland v Arsenal1-21-2
Swansea v Norwich2-32-22-0
Tottenham v Newcastle5-02-0
Wolves v West Brom1-52-0

A correct result is worth ONE point, while a correct score earns THREE points.

In the last round of Premier League fixtures, Lawro got six results right, with two perfect scores, meaning he beat England rugby union star David Strettle [4].

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 1500 GMT unless stated

SATURDAY

Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool

Prediction: 1-1

Match report

Blackburn 3-2 QPR

Prediction: 2-1

Match report

Bolton 1-2 Wigan

Prediction: 2-0

Match report

Everton 2-0 Chelsea

Prediction: 1-1

Match report

Fulham 2-1 Stoke

Prediction: 0-1

Match report

Sunderland 1-2 Arsenal

Prediction: 1-2

Match report

Swansea 2-3 Norwich

Prediction: 2-2

Match report

Tottenham 5-0 Newcastle

Prediction: 2-0

Match report

SUNDAY

Wolves 1-5 West Brom

Prediction: 2-0

Match report

Aston Villa 0-1 Man City

Prediction: 1-2

Match preview

Mark Lawrenson was talking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

LEADERBOARDSCORE
Shaun Edwards11
Gethin Jones11
Frankie Dettori10
Bobby George9
Ricky Hatton9
Gary Oldman8
Ola Jordan8
Martin Keown8
Richard Archer8
Robbie Savage8
Russell Grant8
John Simm7
Mark Lawrenson (average)6.65
Serge from Kasabian6
Mo Farah5
Tom from Kasabian4
Jimmy Anderson4
Kurt Angle4
Dai Greene4
David Strettle4
Jason Manford3
Rodney Marsh3
Muttiah Muralitharan3
Samuel L Jackson3
Omid Djalili2

Lawro's best score: 12 points (week six).

Lawro's worst score: one point (week 20).

