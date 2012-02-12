Mark Lawrenson's Premier League predictions
BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest pundit each week this season.
His opponents for the latest round of Premier League matches are Kermit and Miss Piggy, stars of the new Muppets movie.
It's not easy being green, but it is even harder for Kermit to make predictions, especially with Miss Piggy around.
They only manage three, but there are still plenty of goals around as they tip Manchester United and Liverpool to play out a 62-goal thriller at Old Trafford.
|Predictions
|Score
|Lawro
|Kermit & Miss Piggy
|Aston Villa v Man City
|0-1
|1-2
|Blackburn v QPR
|3-2
|2-1
|Bolton v Wigan
|1-2
|2-0
|0-0
|Everton v Chelsea
|2-0
|1-1
|Fulham v Stoke
|2-1
|0-1
|Man Utd v Liverpool
|2-1
|1-1
|27-35
|Sunderland v Arsenal
|1-2
|1-2
|Swansea v Norwich
|2-3
|2-2
|2-0
|Tottenham v Newcastle
|5-0
|2-0
|Wolves v West Brom
|1-5
|2-0
A correct result is worth ONE point, while a correct score earns THREE points.
In the last round of Premier League fixtures, Lawro got six results right, with two perfect scores, meaning he beat England rugby union star David Strettle [4].
LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS
All kick-offs 1500 GMT unless stated
SATURDAY
Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool
Prediction: 1-1
Blackburn 3-2 QPR
Prediction: 2-1
Bolton 1-2 Wigan
Prediction: 2-0
Everton 2-0 Chelsea
Prediction: 1-1
Fulham 2-1 Stoke
Prediction: 0-1
Sunderland 1-2 Arsenal
Prediction: 1-2
Swansea 2-3 Norwich
Prediction: 2-2
Tottenham 5-0 Newcastle
Prediction: 2-0
SUNDAY
Wolves 1-5 West Brom
Prediction: 2-0
Aston Villa 0-1 Man City
Prediction: 1-2
Mark Lawrenson was talking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.
|LEADERBOARD
|SCORE
|Shaun Edwards
|11
|Gethin Jones
|11
|Frankie Dettori
|10
|Bobby George
|9
|Ricky Hatton
|9
|Gary Oldman
|8
|Ola Jordan
|8
|Martin Keown
|8
|Richard Archer
|8
|Robbie Savage
|8
|Russell Grant
|8
|John Simm
|7
|Mark Lawrenson (average)
|6.65
|Serge from Kasabian
|6
|Mo Farah
|5
|Tom from Kasabian
|4
|Jimmy Anderson
|4
|Kurt Angle
|4
|Dai Greene
|4
|David Strettle
|4
|Jason Manford
|3
|Rodney Marsh
|3
|Muttiah Muralitharan
|3
|Samuel L Jackson
|3
|Omid Djalili
|2
Lawro's best score: 12 points (week six).
Lawro's worst score: one point (week 20).
