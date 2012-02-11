Daniel Cousin rejoins Rangers and eyes Champions League

Cousin watched Rangers play Dunfermline at East End Park

Daniel Cousin insists he is not too old to lead Rangers back into the Champions League after rejoining the Glasgow club until the end of the season.

The Gabon striker arrived in Scotland on Saturday morning after agreeing personal terms with the Ibrox outfit.

"I have great memories of playing in the Champions League," Cousin told BBC Scotland as he recalled his previous stint with the Scottish champions.

"I hope to do the same again - 35 is young and I am healthy."

Cousin, who scored and was sent off in his last appearance in a Rangers jersey in a 4-2 win over Celtic on 31 August 2008, was not registered in time to face Dunfermline Athletic in Saturday's early kick-off in the Scottish Premier League.

He spent just over a season at Ibrox after joining from Lens in 2007 but moved on to Hull City then Greek outfit Larissa before spending the last season in his homeland with Sapins.

We are still waiting on some paperwork coming through from the Gabon FA. As yet, he hasn't signed, but we are very, very hopeful we can get that done Ally McCoist Rangers manager

Now Cousin is being brought in by Rangers manager Ally McCoist to boost their front line following the departure of Nikica Jelavic for Everton.

"I'm very happy to be back," he said at Glasgow Airport. "I love Scotland and Glasgow.

"I am happy to be back here and want to play well for Rangers."

Cousin had reminded McCoist of his abilities as the striker shone for his country last month and the Rangers manager hopes to finalise the deal early next week.

"We are still waiting on some paperwork coming through from the Gabon FA," said McCoist after Cousin watched Rangers defeat Dunfermline 4-1.

"I'm told it should hopefully be here at the beginning of the week, Monday or Tuesday. Daniel will come in and train on Monday.

"As yet, he hasn't signed, but we are very, very hopeful we can get that done.

"It goes without saying it's a department we definitely need strengthened in.

"I've watched his performances in the African Nations Cup as well and he is very keen to come."

Player agent Willie McKay told BBC Scotland's Sportsound programme that Championship clubs in England and others in Qatar and Dubai were also interest in Cousin, but the striker's preference was to rejoin Rangers.

"He can go elsewhere for three times the money, but he fancied having Rangers Football Club back on his CV in probably his last season in football," said McKay.

"The boy is happy to come back, but they have offered him 25% of what he was on in his last contract at Ibrox.

"They offered £7,500 then they came back and said 'we'll give you five grand a week'. It's only 10 weeks."

McKay sympathised with McCoist's situation at a club weighed down by debt and cost cutting and compared it to what was available under previous owner Sir David Murray when signing a French defender in 2004.

"Ally is doing his very best," said the agent. "I feel sorry for him.

"I phoned up Alex McLeish about Jean-Alain Boumsong.

"Five minutes later, I was on my way to an airport in Lyon, on a private jet into Edinburgh, picked up by Sandy Jardine, job done.

"That's the difference."