Last updated on .From the section Football

Peterborough United have signed Macclesfield defender Shaun Brisley on loan until the end of the season with a view to a permanent deal in the summer.

The 21-year-old has made 141 appearances for the Silkmen since his debut in March 2008.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire: "We had him in the club a few years ago but he was a bit homesick.

"If we get him now, he'll probably affect the squad next season."

The summer transfer could potentially be the Silkmen's record sale.

Ferguson added: "We've had him watched. We've had very good reports about him. I feel getting him in now would be an advantage to him and to us."