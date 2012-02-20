Peterborough United sign Macclesfield Town's Shaun Brisley
Last updated on .From the section Football
Peterborough United have signed Macclesfield defender Shaun Brisley on loan until the end of the season with a view to a permanent deal in the summer.
The 21-year-old has made 141 appearances for the Silkmen since his debut in March 2008.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire: "We had him in the club a few years ago but he was a bit homesick.
"If we get him now, he'll probably affect the squad next season."
The summer transfer could potentially be the Silkmen's record sale.
Ferguson added: "We've had him watched. We've had very good reports about him. I feel getting him in now would be an advantage to him and to us."