Friday's gossip column
TRANSFER GOSSIP
Italian side Palermo have admitted they would consider making a shock bid for Liverpool striker Luis Suarez, who is reportedly unhappy with the way he has been treated in England following his eight-match ban for racially abusing Manchester United's Patrice Evra.
Or maybe French club Paris Saint-Germain are the ones to offer Uruguayan Suarez an escape from the Premier League limelight.
Or he could just stay at Anfield.
American entertainment company AEG is moving in on a £450m takeover at Tottenham.
Arsene Wenger launched a training ground tirade against his Arsenal flops after the 4-0 defeat to AC Milan which could lead to a clearout.
Full Story: The Daily Telegraph
And England winger Theo Walcott, 22, could be the first to be shown the door.
Manchester United watched Valencia defender Adil Radi, 26, at Stoke on Thursday with a view to a £20m bid but face competition from Barcelona.
Chelsea insist goalkeeper Petr Cech and striker Daniel Sturridge are part of their long-term plans and will not be leaving Stamford Bridge.
Full story: London Evening Standard
Manchester City and Manchester United are battling it out to sign Derby and England Under-17s midfield wonderkid Will Hughes.
Tottenham are locked in a battle with Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus to clinch the signing of 22-year-old Brazilian striker Leandro Damiao.
Midfielder Junior Hoilett, 21, is attracting interest from Italy as he nears the end of his Blackburn contract - but Rovers boss Steve Kean has not given up on the Canadian remaining at Ewood Park.
Full story: Lancashire Telegraph
Manchester United are believed to have approached Borussia Dortmund regarding 19-year-old midfielder Mario Gotze, according to the player's agent.
Cardiff City are hoping to sign Newcastle's Danish striker Peter Lovenkrands, 32, on loan.
Chelsea have pulled out of the running to sign Eden Hazard, 21, as Tottenham renew their interest in the Lille sensation.
OTHER GOSSIP
Wolves have interviewed Steve Bruce, Neil Warnock and Alan Curbishley as potential replacements for sacked boss Mick McCarthy.
Carlos Tevez's comments suggesting he was treated "like a dog" by Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini may have ruined the striker's chances of playing for the club again.
Steve Bruce will meet Wolves owner Steve Morgan and chief executive Jez Moxey in London on Friday to discuss succeeding the sacked Mick McCarthy as manager.
Sunderland defender Phil Bardsley has admitted the pitch at the Stadium of Light is in poor shape ahead of this Saturday's FA Cup tie against Arsenal.
Bolton midfielder Fabrice Muamba believes current England caretaker boss Stuart Pearce should get the nod ahead of Tottenham's Harry Redknapp as national team manager.
Fulham are believed to be watching Ghana defender Isaac Vorsah, 23, of Hoffenheim.
AND FINALLY
A picture purporting to show the new Arsenal, Barcelona and Manchester United home kits for the 2012-13 season has been leaked - and then widely ridiculed - on Twitter.