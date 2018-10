Fleetwood keeper Scott Davies put in a brilliant performance as his side eked a narrow victory over Cambridge.

Andy Mangan grabbed the winner early on with a low strike from close range, before Davies took centre stage.

Kevin Roberts almost provided the visitors with an immediate response but the Cod Army keeper was at hand to pull off a fine save.

Davies also denied Luke Berry as the hosts held on to extend their unbeaten run to 18 games.

