Leeds 3-2 Doncaster

Luciano Becchio scored a dramatic late winner as Leeds came from two goals down to stun Doncaster in front of new boss Neil Warnock at Elland Road.

The hosts were set for a fourth loss in five games when Mamadou Bagayoko fired into the bottom corner and doubled the lead with a close-range header.

But they reduced the deficit through Andros Townsend's left-footed drive past David Button.

Adam Clayton lashed in before Becchio's heroics in the ninth added minute.

The prolonged stoppage time was partly the result of the lengthy treatment required for Doncaster's Tommy Spurr and Leeds substitute Robbie Rogers following a nasty clash of heads.

It was the perfect afternoon for Warnock, who was confirmed as successor to Simon Grayson, who signed a contract until the end of the 2012/13 season following a meeting with owner Ken Bates in Monaco on Friday.

Warnock spoke to the players before the game and again at half-time as Neil Redfearn's final match as caretaker boss ended on a high.

But the fixture started in horrible fashion for the home side when Doncaster deservedly went ahead.

James Hayter found himself through on Andy Lonergan's goal, and although the keeper smothered his effort he did not hold on to the ball and Bagayoko slotted home.

Bagayoko made it 2-0 after the break, tapping into an open goal for a second time after being set up by El-Hadj Diouf and Spurr.

The goal produced a furious response from the Leeds fans, but they were immediately silenced when Townsend struck a crisp drive beyond Button.

Leeds were now on top and they equalised when a Robert Snodgrass cross from the left was volleyed home by Clayton.

That was not the end of the drama and Leeds clinched an unlikely 99th-minute victory when Becchio tucked home a loose ball from the edge of the box.

To add to the drama, there were scuffles in the tunnel after the final whistle as emotions ran high.

Doncaster remain bottom having failed to win any of their last five league games, and none in eight on the road.

New Leeds manager Neil Warnock on the possibility of reaching the play-offs:

"I think anything can happen. I think we're a long way from being a top side, if I'm honest, but the lads have got spirit and they showed that today to come back from 2-0 down.

"So (there are) 14 games (to play), everybody's trying to help everybody else aren't they, because no-one's running away with it, so you never say never do you?"

Live text commentary