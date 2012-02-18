Exeter 3-2 Bury

Exeter edged to a narrow victory over Bury in an enthralling encounter.

Troy Archibald-Henville headed in his second goal of the season to put the Grecians into an early lead.

Daniel Nardiello's penalty made it 2-0 after Jake Taylor was fouled by Efe Sodje in the area, but Bury pulled one back through David Amoo's low shot.

Richard Logan nodded in at the back post for 3-1, with Bury substitute Ashley Eastham setting up a nervy finish with his late strike.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Exeter City Manager Paul Tisdale told BBC Radio Devon:

Media playback is not supported on this device Tisdale delighted with intensity

"I was delighted with the way the team started. They executed everything I asked them to do.

"The team moved with intensity and purpose, and we got some rewards for it.

"Today they were together, they played with simplicity and eagerness and with a purpose.

"The second half showed where we haven't got our full confidence back yet, you have to earn it."

Bury manager Richie Barker told BBC Radio Manchester:

"We were the better team for 75% of the game but when you're two down after eight minutes you aren't half in an uphill battle.

Media playback is not supported on this device Game over after 10 minutes - Barker

"I would say a slight lack of concentration by one or two and when they cross that white line they have to be prepared from 3 o'clock.

"Certainly we need to look at why we have to go behind before we start playing.

"I thought the referee didn't have the best of games but I'm pretty sure he made the right decision there (the penalty)."

Live text commentary