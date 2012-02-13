Cliftonville 1-0 St Patrick's Athletic

Liam Boyce scored Cliftonville's winning goal

Cliftonville go into the second leg of their Setanta Sports Cup tie against St Patrick's with a one-goal lead thanks to Liam Boyce's second-half goal.

Boyce struck the woodwork with a fierce shot in the first half and Joe Gormley was twice denied by Brendan Clarke.

Boyce scored the winner in the 48th minute when Martin Donnelly played the ball to the striker and he ran round the back of the wall and fired home.

Chris Scannell saw a late header tipped away by the impressive Clarke.

Stephen O'Flynn had his goalbound header blocked in the dying minutes.

In the first half, Gormley saw one effort from the edge of the box saved by Clarke and the St Pat's goalkeeper also saved brilliantly from the forward's goalbound header.

The second leg will be staged next Monday night.