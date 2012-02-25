Oxford United 1-1 Macclesfield

Macclesfield picked up their first point of 2012 as play-off chasers Oxford came from behind for a draw.

The Silkmen, who had lost their last eight league games, led when Michael Duberry headed into his own net - his third own goal of the season.

But the U's levelled when Oli Johnson found the bottom corner from 18 yards.

Oxford were below par but could have won it when James Constable forced a good save from Richard O'Donnell and then headed another chance over.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOMS

Macclesfield Town manager Gary Simpson told BBC Radio Manchester:

"We couldn't come here today and try to out-football them with what we've got available, with the confidence and everything.

"At the end in the second-half their keeper probably had more shots to save than ours, so the lads were tremendous.

"I know they've been losing games but to come to Oxford and to get a point is testament to how hard the lads are working.

"I've dealt with a lot over the years but I've never had to deal with not having any players, to have ten players out is too much for a small club."

