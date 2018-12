Plymouth were held to a draw by bottom-of-the-league Dagenham & Redbridge.

Conor Hourihane had the chance to put relegation-threatened Argyle ahead but his shot was parried away by on-loan Watford goalkeeper Jonathan Bond.

The home side continued to press with Luke Daley and Robbie Williams both smashing shots off the same post in quick succession.

Alex MacDonald came close late on but his drive was palmed away by the impressive Bond.

