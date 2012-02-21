Oxford United's Oli Johnson desperate to make up for lost time

Oxford United forward Oli Johnson believes he needs to prove his worth in the final 16 games of the campaign.

The 24-year-old played just nine times on-loan at Yeovil this season before his contract was cancelled at parent club Norwich City in January.

Johnson is now contracted to the U's until the summer and says he is determined to make up for lost time.

"For me, my season is just starting so it's quite exciting," Johnson told BBC Radio Oxford.

Johnson has played four times for Oxford and scored his first goal in the 2-1 victory over Dagenham and Redbridge on 14 February.

"I'm looking forward to the games and hopefully achieving promotion," said Johnson.

"From a personal point of view you can write off the first half of the season. It was a non-entity.

"For me this is my mini-season and I just want to kick on and do well for the club and score as many goals.

"When you have played as little football as I have then you are naturally motivated and enthusiastic about playing. There is no fatigue and I'm looking forward to the rest of the season."

Johnson added that he was hoping to secure a long-term contract at the U's, saying: "I am happy here.

"I have settled in well and I want to impress the manager enough to convince him I am worthy of staying here longer."