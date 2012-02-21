Brechin City 1-0 Stenhousemuir

Last updated on .From the section Football

Rory McKenzie's second-half goal proved the difference as Brechin beat Stenhousemuir at Glebe Park.

Chances were at a premium in the first half but Craig Molloy came close to giving the home side an early lead, his effort well saved by Alistair Brown.

McKenzie was next to test Brown, but could not find a way past him with a long-range drive.

The visitors tested Craig Nelson just after the hour mark but Stewart Kean was denied by a fine save.

The deadlock was finally broken with 20 minutes left when McKenzie produced a fine strike from the edge of the area.

Kevin McInlay could have snatched a point for the Warriors but his header was blocked on the line by Paul McLean.

Brechin: Nelson, McLean, Moyes (McClune 53), Buist, Lindsay, McKenzie, Brady, Molloy, Hodge, McKenna, McManus (Crawford 85), McClune (Fusco 77). Subs Not Used: Scott, King.

Booked: Hodge, McKenzie.

Goals: McKenzie 70.

Stenhousemuir: Brown, Lyle, McMillan, Devlin, Lawson, McHale (McKinlay 81), Iain Thomson,Ferguson,Dickson, Kean, Gary Smith (Rodgers 68). Subs Not Used: Shaw, Campbell, O'Grady.

Booked: Lyle.

Attendance: 347

Referee: George Salmond