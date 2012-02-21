Sheffield United bring in goalkeeper Mark Howard

Sheffield United have signed former Blackpool goalkeeper Mark Howard on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Howard, 25, started his career with Arsenal before stints in Scotland with St Mirren and Aberdeen.

He spent the first half of the season with the Seasiders, making five appearances for the Championship side.

The keeper told the club website: "I am very pleased to be joining a club the size of Sheffield United. I was really keen to sign."