Norwegian interest in Bath City ground name draw

Over a third of the entries into Bath City's draw to rename their Twerton Park stadium have come from Norway, the Romans' chairman has revealed.

The Blue Square Bet Premier's bottom club have invited people to pay £50 to suggest a new name for their ground.

And coverage of the draw in Norwegian newspaper VG has lead to an influx of interest from the Scandinavian country.

"Norway's equivalent of The Sun picked it up and it went from there," chairman Manda Rigby told BBC Radio Bristol.

"It's at the point now where we are contacting everywhere called Bath in the world and talking to our twinning associations.

"We have had more than a third of our entries from Norway but we need to get local people buying them as well."

The draw will be made at half-time of their home game with Forest Green Rovers on 9 April, with the new title taken on for the 2012-13 season.

In order to adhere with the Gambling Act, which states that there must not be any commercial gain to the football club from the participants of the draw, the £50 will buy four match day tickets for the game against Forest Green and, as part of the package, the buyer will be invited to enter a name for the stadium into the draw.

The club say they also reserve the right to reject any name deemed inappropriate.