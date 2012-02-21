Hibernian manager Pat Fenlon says Graham Stack will remain the club's main goalkeeper despite his poor showing in Sunday's defeat by Celtic.

Stack was at fault for two of Celtic's five goals, but Fenlon feels the player will bounce back.

"We'll stick by him," said Fenlon. "To be fair to Mark Brown as well, they've done alright for us.

"Graeme was the first to acknowledge that he didn't have the best of games on Sunday."

Fenlon added: Unfortunately, when it happens to a keeper, it's highlighted a lot more.

"Maybe the best thing for him is to get out there and get back playing.

"He'll be playing and there's no reason for me to leave him out of the team at the moment."

Hibs take on Motherwell in their re-arranged match at Fir Park after the game was abandoned on 2 December with the Edinburghside 1-0 up after a fire broke out at one of the stadium floodlights.

Fenlon felt his side was in control of that match but admitted Motherwell have improved significantly and he would not be second-guessing their formation on Wednesday.

"The shape of the team that night was good," said Fenlon. "Motherwell have probably changed their shape since then, so it's a little bit cat and mouse as to how we'll play and how they'll play.

"We have to have the same attitude, tactics doesn't really come into it.

"Hearts played a different way at the weekend and the attitude of the Motherwell players was fantastic - they just went about their jobs.

"When you go at it like that, you can have all the tactics you like, but when you have players go at it like that, it makes it a lot easier.

"We'll obviously have our tactics, but it's about attitude and how we apply ourselves to the game."

Hibs are currently joint-bottom of the Scottish Premier League and Fenlon conceded that he would have preferred to have been in a better position with only 11 games remaining of the season.

"Over the course of the season, you would have thought we would change it and improve on it," said Fenlon. "Which is down to me.

"We need to improve it quickly.

"We have 11 games to go and we need to pick up a fair few wins to make sure we try and stay in the league.

"That's a massive challenge for everyone. There's too much at stake for everybody.

"It's a case of rolling up your sleeves and, whatever it takes to win matches, that's what we've got to find."