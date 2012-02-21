Tranmere's James Wallace hopes to impress David Moyes
Tranmere's on-loan midfielder James Wallace says he hopes to impress Everton boss David Moyes during his time at Prenton Park.
"I'm learning in every game I play in and hopefully it's helping me," Wallace told BBC Radio Merseyside.
"When I go back to Everton, hopefully David Moyes will look at me and think I've learnt a lot from going on loan."
He added: "It's easy to settle in here as I knew a few of the players, my cousin's the physio and Jose Baxter's been here.
"I'm made up to sign for another month here because there are a few big games to play in."