Carling Cup: Cardiff's Anthony Gerrard set to face cousin Steven

Venue: Wembley Date: Sunday, 26 February Kick-off: 1600 GMT Coverage: Live TV coverage on BBC1 & BBC1 HD, live audio commentary on BBC Radio 5 live; live text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Anthony Gerrard has promised to temporarily forget family ties and "take down" cousin and Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard if it means Carling Cup final glory for Cardiff City.

Sunday's showpiece sees the relatives meet for the first time in professional football.

"You do anything to win," the 26-year-old Cardiff defender told BBC Sport.

"Steven has an abundance of medals and he's played in these occasions so many times.

"If push comes to shove, one-on-one, with us winning 1-0, then I think he knows he's getting taken down.

"I think that will be vice-versa. You do what's best for your team."

Family fortunes Steven Gerrard Age: 31 Team: Liverpool Honours: Champions League, Uefa Cup, FA Cup (2001 & 2006), League Cup (2001 & 2003) Awards: Football Writers' Association player of the year 2009; Professional Footballers' Association player of the year 2006 Anthony Gerrard Age: 26 Team: Cardiff Honours: League Two winner (Walsall) Awards: Walsall player of the year 2006, 2008; Hull player of the year 2011

In the red corner you have one of the greatest midfielders of his generation, a celebrated England international, Champions League winner and former Premier League player of the year.

And in the blue corner you have a defender who began his career at Everton, went to League Two Walsall and ended up at Cardiff.

For Anthony, a Liverpool fan, it is a "dream come true".

"With my cousin the captain, that's an added bonus," he said. "I've never played against him before and to do it at a Carling Cup final is a bit extraordinary."

They both grew up in Merseyside and Anthony - five years younger than his more celebrated relative - remembers the time they used to kick a ball about together.

"One of my earliest memories is playing footie with him," said Anthony.

"Steven and his friends made a goal out of scaffolding and had tarpaulin wrapped around it. It was fantastic.

"I remember staying off school, getting a kit and putting it on and then playing with him and his mates."

Anthony revealed he had been contact with his relative this week.

"I spoke to Steven and sent him a little joke via text message, 'what are you doing on Sunday?', said Anthony, who has made himself available for the Republic of Ireland rather than his native England.

"I might send him a picture message about the white suits [worn by Liverpool when they last reached a Wembley final in 1996]: 'Hope you're wearing them again'."

Teasing aside, Anthony is in awe of a player whom he nonetheless believes has yet to realise his ambitions.

"He hasn't achieved what he should have achieved for Liverpool, like winning the league title," Anthony said.

"As far as midfielders are concerned, there's only Xavi in front of him. [For him] not to win a Premier League title is a sickener for me."

Sunday's final is a sell-out, and the Gerrards will be well represented at Wembley.

"There'll be a large section of the family there - I got asked for about 80 tickets altogether," said Anthony.

"It'll be a fantastic day out for them. There will be Gerrards in both ends, although I hope certain family members don't jump up in the Cardiff end if Liverpool score."