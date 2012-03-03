Barnsley 1-1 Nott'm Forest

Craig Davies's late equaliser rescued a point for Barnsley and denied Nottingham Forest a third successive Championship win.

Garath McCleary gave the visitors the lead after 32 minutes with a drilled low shot from outside the penalty area.

But Davies drew the Tykes level deep into the second half with an unstoppable low shot from 25 yards.

There was still time for Forest to win it, but Luke Steele's brilliant late save denied Greg Cunningham.

Steele's stoppage-time effort ensured Barnsley avoided a third successive defeat, but the Tykes have still only tasted victory once in their last six league games.

A further defeat looked likely when Forest deservedly led at the break.

Dexter Blackstock went close to opening the scoring early on when he headed wide from a corner, but Forest did go in front when McCleary pounced on a loose ball on the edge of the penalty area and drilled a left-footed shot beyond Steele into the bottom corner on 32 minutes.

Forest could have been further ahead at the interval, only for Marcus Tudgay's header to come back off the post with Steele well beaten.

Barnsley responded well after the break with Korey Smith's shot from the edge of the area blocked by Scott Wootton and Matty Done's lobbed effort drifting wide of the post.

But with those chances gone, Barnsley's threat diminished and the visitors, through McCleary and Adlene Guedioura, had opportunities to extend their lead.

However, Davies was able to earn a apoint for the Tykes when, after good work by Done on the left, the ball was cut back for the former Chesterfield man to lash into the bottom corner.

Barnsley manager Keith Hill: "It was a point gained definitely. We were probably fortunate to be in it at half time. There was a lot of fear in that first-half performance; lack of confidence, lack of self belief.

"You can reach a point when you come to half-time in the changing rooms where you've got to look the players in the eyes and say 'go out their and express yourselves, play with no fear, play with courage and enthusiasm' and I think that's what we did in the second half.

"We probably could have nicked it but it would have been harsh on Forest given the way they played in the first half and the way we didn't play."

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cotterill, who felt his side should have had a penalty before the break when Craig Davies appeared to handle inside the area: "It's a good point for us, let's make no bones about it.

"Barnsley played very well in the second half and I thought they threw caution to the wind and it was four-two-four at times in the second half so you've got to give credit to them for that.

"I thought our first-half performance was very good. I thought the turning point was the penalty; it's a cast iron penalty. I've just looked at it, it's absolutely cast iron.

"He moves his hand up to the ball and at two-nil I think we win the game then. I could tell our lads were a little bit disappointed about it at half time and we had to get that out of our system."

