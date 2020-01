Newport County are into the FA Trophy semi-finals after fighting back from 2-0 down against Northwich Victoria at Macclesfield

Skipper Ian Kearney put the hosts ahead in the 36th minute and Ryan Wade doubled the lead in the 47th.

But subsititue Jake Harris hit back in the 59th and 84th minutes to level as the visitors responded.

Nat Jarvis completed the fightback with a minute remaining of normal time to take Newport through.