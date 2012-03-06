Walsall 3-2 Sheffield Utd

Walsall moved out of the relegation zone with a shock victory against promotion-chasing Sheffield United.

Sam Mantom, signed on loan from West Brom earlier in the day, put the Saddlers ahead with a first-time shot.

The Blades levelled when Lee Williamson latched on to a Ched Evans pass but Jon Macken's cross-shot made it 2-1.

Evans sprinted through the home defence and calmly finished for 2-2 but substitute Alex Nicholls won it late on, heading in from Mat Sadler's cross.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Walsall manager Dean Smith told BBC WM:

"I thought we reacted well to disappointment tonight - we took the lead twice and they pegged us back but we kept believing and kept reacting.

"They're a good team, they've got fantastic players and we had to mix it with them and we did. I thought there were some terrific performances, none more than Jon Macken up top who deserved his goal.

"This is what you want every week, the atmosphere is fantastic. If we put peformances in like we did second half then the fans will come back and get behind us like they did tonight."

Sheffield United manager Danny Wilson told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"I think the goals we've conceded were very, very poor. When you're away from home, conceding like we did is always going to make it very difficult.

"We got back in the game on both occasions and after the second time we were on the front foot but then we're done with one ball.

"It's frustrating more than anything, but one thing we can't do is lose our focus as we're still in a very good position.

"It was a tough game, but the manner in which we conceded the goals was disappointing."

