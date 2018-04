A hat-trick from Nathan Jarman helped Alfreton thrash Stockport.

Jarman opened his account inside the first minute before turning provider as Anthony Wilson volleyed home.

The Reds striker then scored two penalties - both awarded for fouls on Paul Clayton - either side of goals from Clayton himself and Nathan Arnold to make it 6-0.

Jordan Rose headed home Euan Holden's cross to grab a late consolation for sorry Stockport.

