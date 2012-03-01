Exeter City sign Jamie Cureton on loan from Leyton Orient

Exeter City have re-signed veteran former striker Jamie Cureton on loan from League One rivals Leyton Orient until the end of the season.

The 36-year-old will be available for all the Grecians' matches bar their clash with Orient in April.

In a first for Exeter one of the club's sponsors, solicitors firm Follett Stock, will fund Cureton's wages.

"Jamie's not featuring in their team at present and a few things seemed to fit in place," manager Paul Tisdale said.

"We agreed it today with Leyton Orient and we're very pleased that he's going to spend the remainder of the season with us," he added to BBC Radio Devon.

Cureton scored 20 goals for City during his one-season spell at St James Park last term.

He joined Orient in the summer and but has scored just one goal in 23 appearances for Russell Slade's side.

"With a quarter of the season remaining and performances picking up I can think of no-one better who we know and who knows us to come in and help us put the ball in the net.

"There's always things you can't quantify, there's the intangible benefit you get from the boost of having a player that we know, who knows us, and is of proven quality," Tisdale said.

"I think it will be widely appreciated within the playing squad as it will be within our club and the supporters. Paul Tisdale Exeter City manager

Cureton began his career as a youngster at Norwich City in 1993 and made his name at Bristol Rovers in the late 1990s where he struck up a prolific partnership with Jason Roberts as he scored 80 goals between 1996 and 2000, when he signed for Reading for £250,000.

He hit the net more than 50 times for the Royals before moving to Korean side Pusan Icons for six months in July 2003.

He returned to England with QPR in February 2004 and also played for Swindon, Norwich and Colchester as well as having several loan spells.

Exeter are just one point and two places off the League One relegation zone and Tisdale says his addition will help in their fight to stay in the division.

"Most players in the squad, if not all of them, have played with him and know how he works.

"I think it will be widely appreciated within the playing squad as it will be within our club and the supporters.

"This is adding support to the group, we know that Jamie can function within our group.

"He brings something to us which is different and that will continue to give me an extra variety that we've not had," Tisdale added.