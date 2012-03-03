QPR boss Mark Hughes to look into Federico Macheda tweet

QPR boss Mark Hughes will look into a foul-mouthed tweet allegedly posted by on-loan striker Federico Macheda after the 1-1 draw with Everton.

Macheda, who was charged this week for another comment he made on Twitter, has been left out of the QPR side of late and was not in the squad on Saturday.

The on-loan Manchester United player tweeted: "Totally p****d off...this is not what i deserve! **** all!!!!!"

"Until I speak to him I can't really comment," said Hughes.

"Who knows what he has done. You're assuming it is about the game and not being involved. Perhaps he has broken a watch or dropped his phone.

"When I know it is I will come back and talk about it, but I can't talk about it because that is the first I've heard about it."

The Welshman added: "Why we are talking about a player who was not in the squad?

"I would rather talk about the guys who worked [so hard] today, to be perfectly honest, rather than somebody that wasn't even in the squad, don't you think?"

Macheda has since deleted the tweet and also posted: "I'm gonna delete my twitter! Take care u all!"

Macheda was charged by the FA on Monday alongside Newcastle United's Nile Ranger and Walsall's Manny Smith, who were charged £6,000 and £1,200 respectively for writing homophobic comments on the social networking site.

The Italian requesting a personal hearing, which will take place next week.