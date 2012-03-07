Alan Tate has no sympathy for Wigan's Roberto Martinez

Swansea City defender Alan Tate has said he has no sympathy for former manager Roberto Martinez's predicament at Wigan Athletic.

Wigan remain bottom of the Premier League following Swansea's 2-0 victory at the DW Stadium. on Saturday.

Tate enjoyed two-and-a-half years at Swansea under Martinez, who left the then-Championship club to join Wigan in 2009.

"He knows what he was getting himself into," said Tate of the move to Wigan.

"Don't get me wrong he's a nice fella and I'd like him to do well but not when we play against them.

"You always want to beat old managers and old team-mates and it's good that we have.

"As for feeling sorry for him, he's in a well paid job and there's people a lot worse off than Roberto."

Wigan chairman Dave Whelan has said Martinez's job is safe despite the Latics' position at the bottom of the Premier League.

The Spaniard took Swansea into the Championship by winning the League One title in 2008, and is credited with introducing the passing style that has come to define Swansea's philosophy.

But Tate believes the club have moved on since Martinez's time at Swansea, and Saturday's third away win of the season has taken them a step nearer towards Premier League safety in their debut top-flight season.

"We've become a bigger and better squad and we're doing really well at the minute," said the ex-Manchester United player.

"We'll not be safe until game number 38. Of course we're going in the right direction and no one from outside the club is going to say we're going in the wrong direction.

"We've come into this league and no one expected us to do as well as we've done.

"I think people were writing us off before the beginning of the season and we knew within the dressing room we've got a very good bunch of players."

The victory at Wigan marked Tate's return to Premier League action following his recovery from a broken leg he suffered in a golf buggy accident in August 2011.

The 29-year-old played 27 minutes as second-half substitute and said he was not apprehensive before making his return.

"It's a brilliant feeling to be back," said Tate. "I played a few reserve games and this is obviously the next step.

"To get on for half an hour or so and have no problems physically and do a decent job for the manager is the only way you can get back in the first team.

"Getting out and helping the lads get an important three points, which probably sees off Wigan's challenge of getting anywhere near us now."