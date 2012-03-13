Darlington 1-1 Luton

Ryan Bowman missed a 95th-minute penalty to deny Darlington victory over Luton Town.

It was the striker who had put Darlo ahead late on, netting from the spot after being fouled by Ed Asafu-Adjaye - three minutes after Janos Kovacs was sent off for bringing him down.

Stuart Fleetwood fired home an equaliser in the 90th minute.

Bowman was then brought down by Godfrey Poku to earn a second penalty, but keeper Mark Tyler went the right way.

The result leaves Darlington four points off safety, while Luton are three points clear of sixth-placed Southport.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Darlington manager Craig Liddle told BBC Tees:

"All the talk is going to be about the two incredible (penalty) decisions, but I'd rather talk about the performance.

"The boys were fantastic against a side who will be there or thereabouts come the end of the season.

"They're a big side and have spent a lot of money, but we stood up to them and gave everything we've got."

Luton Town manager Gary Brabin told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"It must have been a really entertaining game for the neutral - packed with incident.

"But from our point of view I thought it was a very tired, lacklustre first half.

"I thought second half we created enough chances and their keeper has made some good saves.

"A couple of decisions - which have baffled us - have gone us against us.

"But we showed some character and got the equaliser."

