Carlos Tevez scores on public Manchester City return

Carlos Tevez

Carlos Tevez marked his first public appearance in a Manchester City shirt for more than five months with a goal.

Striker Tevez scored a second-half equaliser as City's reserves beat Bolton 3-1 in the Manchester Senior Cup in front of a 1,000 crowd at Hyde.

He vowed to never play for City again after refusing to warm up as a substitute in a Champions League match against Bayern Munich in September.

But the Argentine has since apologised and could make a first-team return.

City manager Roberto Mancini said on Friday that Tevez was two weeks away from being fit enough to play for the first team again.

His comeback after settling the dispute started when he played 45 minutes in a behind-closed-doors match against Preston last week.

And the 28-year-old marked a 70-minute appearance against Bolton with his first City goal since their 3-0 Premier League win against Stoke on the penultimate weekend of last season.

Tevez, who also went close with a free-kick in the first half, scored in the 51st minute when he swept home strike partner Harry Bunn's cross from close range.