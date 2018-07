Stevenage manager Gary Smith and several of the club's players explain why they think they have a chance of knocking Tottenham Hotspur out of the FA Cup.

The League One side take on the Premier League high-flyers in an FA Cup fifth round replay on Wednesday following a 0-0 draw at the Lamex Stadium in February.

The winners of this replay will be home to Bolton in the quarter-finals on Saturday 17 March.