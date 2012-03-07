Mario Balotelli fined week's wages by Manchester City

Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini has confirmed Mario Balotelli has been fined a week's wages, believed to be around £120,000.

Striker Balotelli broke a club curfew before Saturday's win over Bolton.

In an interview with Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Balotelli accepted he was wrong to go to a strip club because it upset his girlfriend.

"That was my first mistake. The second was to go two days before a game," added the 21-year-old Italy forward.

Mancini said: "I spoke with Mario and gave him a fine of one week's wages for what he did.

MARIO BALOTELLI Birthplace: Palermo, Italy

Palermo, Italy Date of birth: 12 August, 1990

12 August, 1990 Clubs: Lumezzane (2 apps 0 goals), Inter Milan (59 apps, 20 goals), Manchester City (54 apps, 24 goals)

Lumezzane (2 apps 0 goals), Inter Milan (59 apps, 20 goals), Manchester City (54 apps, 24 goals) International: Italy (7 apps 1 goal)

"This is normal because every player should have good behaviour before the game."

When asked if Balotelli had accepted the fine, Mancini said: "Yes."

It is the second time that Balotelli, who scored in the Premier League leaders' 2-0 defeat of the Trotters at the weekend, has broken a curfew this season, and he has also been involved in a number of other high-profile incidents since arriving at City in 2010.

He has been sent off three times, was unable to continue after suffering an allergy to the grass in Kiev, threw a dart at a reserve team player and escaped injury after a firework was let off in his house.