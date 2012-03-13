Mark Lawrenson's Premier League predictions

BBC Sport expert Mark Lawrenson

Lawro's Premier League predictions

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest pundit each week this season.

Clyde Drexler
NBA legend Clyde Drexler takes on Lawro this week

His opponent for this weekend's Premier League games is NBA legend and former United States Dream Team star Clyde Drexler, visiting the UK because the 2012 US basketball team will play Great Britain at the Manchester Evening News Arena in an Olympics warm-up on 18 and 19 July.

PredictionsScoreLawroClyde Drexler
Arsenal v Newcastle2-12-12-2
Aston Villa v Fulham1-01-21-2
Bolton v QPR2-11-11-1
Chelsea v Stoke1-02-02-0
Everton v Tottenham1-02-12-2
Man Utd v West Brom2-02-04-0
Norwich v Wigan1-12-11-1
Sunderland v Liverpool1-01-11-1
Swansea v Man City1-00-21-3
Wolves v Blackburn0-21-22-2

A correct result is worth ONE point, while a correct score earns THREE points.

In the last round of Premier League games, Lawro got four results right, with no perfect scores, and was well beaten by rapper Tinchy Stryder.

Stryder got four perfect scores on his way to an impressive score of 14 points, putting him above Shaun Edwards and Gethin Jones and three points clear at the top of the predictions leaderboard.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 1500 GMT unless stated

SATURDAY

Bolton 2-1 QPR

Prediction: 1-1

Match report

Aston Villa 1-0 Fulham

Prediction: 1-2

Match report

Chelsea 1-0 Stoke

Prediction: 2-0

Match report

Sunderland 1-0 Liverpool

Prediction: 1-1

Match report

Wolves 0-2 Blackburn

Prediction: 1-2

Match report

Everton 1-0 Tottenham

Prediction: 2-1

Match report

SUNDAY

Man Utd 2-0 West Brom

Prediction: 2-0

Match report

Swansea 1-0 Man City

Prediction: 0-2

Match report

Norwich 1-1 Wigan

Prediction: 2-1

Match report

MONDAY

Arsenal 2-1 Newcastle

Prediction: 2-1

Match report

Mark Lawrenson was talking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

LEADERBOARDSCORE
Tinchy Stryder14
Shaun Edwards11
Gethin Jones11
Frankie Dettori10
Bobby George9
Ricky Hatton9
Gary Oldman8
Ola Jordan8
Martin Keown8
Richard Archer8
Robbie Savage8
Russell Grant8
Stephen Graham7
John Simm7
Mark Lawrenson (average)6.46
Serge from Kasabian6
Mo Farah5
Tom from Kasabian4
Jimmy Anderson4
Kurt Angle4
Dai Greene4
David Strettle4
Jason Manford3
Rodney Marsh3
Muttiah Muralitharan3
Samuel L Jackson3
Omid Djalili2
Kermit & Miss Piggy0

Lawro's best score: 12 points (week six).

Lawro's worst score: one point (week 20).

Make your own predictions to see how the Premier League will look after this weekend.

