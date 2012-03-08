Simon Marley called up to Guernsey Muratti squad

Guernsey boss Kevin Graham has called up Belgrave Wanderers midfielder Simon Marley into his squad for the Muratti semi-final against Alderney.

Marley has yet to win a Muratti cap and comes in for Guernsey FC and North midfielder Kieran Mahon who has broken his ankle.

Marley is the fourth player in Graham's squad not to have made any appearances for Guernsey FC this season.

Guernsey face Alderney at the Arsenal on 17 March.