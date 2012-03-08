Newport County sign young keeper Karl Darlow

Newport County have signed young Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Karl Darlow on loan as the Welsh club have agreed to release Danny Potter.

Potter was Newport's number one after the 32-year-old's arrival from Torquay in May 2011 but Glyn Thompson has regained goalkeeping duties lately.

So The Exiles have come to an "amicable agreement" with Potter to leave.

County have signed 21-year-old 6ft 1ins keeper Darlow on a one-month loan with a view to possibly a longer loan deal.