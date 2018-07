Hayes and Yeading have signed Millwall striker Aiden O'Brien on a one-month youth loan.

The 18-year-old has only made one appearance for the Lions, which came in the 5-0 defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Carling Cup.

The Ireland-born Millwall trainee spent a loan spell at Staines Town earlier in the season.

O'Brien is expected to go straight in to the Hayes squad which welcomes Kettering on Saturday.