Everton 1-1 Sunderland

Everton and Sunderland must meet again for a place in the FA Cup semi-finals after battling out a draw at Goodison Park.

Phil Bardsley's powerful free-kick gave Sunderland an early lead but after Tim Cahill headed the home side level it was a tale of almost unbroken pressure from David Moyes's men in this sixth-round tie.

Everton's Royston Drenthe struck the crossbar and Sunderland keeper Simon Mignolet made a succession of fine saves - most notably in the closing moments with a double stop from John Heitinga and Nikica Jelavic.

The visitors' vast travelling support celebrated the result noisily at the final whistle but manager Martin O'Neill will know his side spent virtually the entire second half on the back foot and there is still much work to do in the replay at the Stadium of Light before an appearance at Wembley can be contemplated.

BOGEY TEAM EVERTON Everton's unbeaten run against Sunderland stretches to 16 matches. They have won 11 and drawn five against the Black Cats - in the Premier League and FA Cup - since Sunderland's 1-0 home victory in December 2001.

Moyes restored the six players he rested for the Merseyside derby defeat at Liverpool - but Everton still started sluggishly as Sunderland were roared forward by 6,000 fans.

The Toffees were furious when justifiable penalty claims were ignored by referee Andre Marriner as Drenthe was brought down by Craig Gardner, and their frustration increased as the Black Cats took an early lead.

Sunderland caught Everton napping with a free-kick as Bardsley was afforded too much time and space to pick the ball up from Jack Colback and drill a low drive past keeper Tim Howard from 25 yards.

Everton were struggling to match Sunderland's early tempo but were back on level terms after 23 minutes with a goal that carried plenty of skill but also a little good fortune. Leighton Baines's cross found Jelavic, and even though his header was going off target Cahill reacted instantly to steer it past Mignolet.

Moyes's side finally found their rhythm to end the half in the ascendancy, as Sylvain Distin shot wide after Mignolet saved Cahill's header and Drenthe curled in a long-range free-kick that glanced off the woodwork.

Everton continued to show the greater urgency as the second half progressed, with Mignolet scrambling after he fumbled Cahill's shot, then watching in relief as Jelavic's header landed inches over with the keeper beaten.

As the hosts continued to press, Mignolet was heroic again as he preserved Sunderland's draw with a fine double save with three minutes remaining. He plunged low to his right to save from Heitinga then recovered his ground superbly to block Jelavic's angled finish.

It was the last anxious moment for Sunderland and the joy from their supporters when referee Marriner blew the final whistle, earning a replay on 27 March, made it clear which team was happier with the result.

