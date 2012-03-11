Forfar Athletic 4-1 Brechin City

Forfar Athletic pulled away from the bottom of the Scottish Second Division with a resounding win over Brechin City.

The first real opening led to a goal in the 20th minute, Forfar's Martyn Fotheringham running to the near post to cleverly flick Nicky Low's cross past Craig Nelson.

Low then scored himself, firing in his sixth of the season with a left-footed drive to double Forfar's lead.

Kevin Byers completed a perfect first half for the hosts, slotting Fotheringham's pass into the bottom corner just before the break.

Bryan Hodge's deep cross was headed home by Scott Buist in the first minute of the second half as Brechin threatened a revival.

However, the game was put to bed when Gary Fusco fouled Low in the box and Fotheringham dispatched the penalty for his second goal.

Forfar: Paterson, Wilson, Tulloch, McCulloch, Ross, Byers, Mowat, Motion, Low (Ried 88), Hilson, Fotheringham (Gibson 89).

Subs Not Used: McCallum, Coyne, Ross Campbell.

Booked: Ross.

Goals: Fotheringham 20, Low 32, Byers 43, Fotheringham 67 pen.

Brechin: Nelson, Fusco, Buist, Moyes, Lindsay, McKenzie (King 78), Molloy, Brady, Hodge, McManus, McKenna (Lister 46).

Subs Not Used: Scott, Dunlop, Crawford.

Booked: Brady,Moyes,Buist.

Goals: Buist 46.

Att: 584

Ref: Brian Colvin