Coyle cross with Shearer comments

Bolton boss Owen Coyle gives a fiery post-match interview following his side's vital 2-1 victory against their fellow Premier League strugglers QPR, insisting Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer's criticism of Zat Knight on last week's show was "in poor taste".

Coyle, who left Knight out of his side, admits Clint Hill's disallowed goal was "a big break" for the Trotters, but feels its impact was balanced out by QPR's equaliser being offside.

