Mark Lawrenson's FA Cup and Premier League and FA Cup predictions

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest pundit each week this season.

Gary Mabbutt
Mabbutt lifts the FA Cup after leading Spurs to victory in 1991

His opponent for this weekend's FA Cup and Premier League ties is former Tottenham captain and centre-back Gary Mabbutt. He scored in the 1987 FA Cup final against Coventry to put his side 2-1 up before his own goal resulted in a 3-2 loss.

He made up for his disappointment by winning the competition with Spurs four years later and he believes that the White Hart Lane club are favourites to win the FA Cup this year. He agrees with Lawro that Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool and Spurs will make up the semi-final line-up.

PredictionsScoreLawroGary Mabbutt
FA Cup
Chelsea v Leicester5-22-04-1
Everton v Sunderland1-12-12-1
Liverpool v Stoke2-12-12-1
Tottenham v Bolton1-1 (abandoned)2-03-1
PREMIER LEAGUE
Fulham v Swansea0-32-02-1
Newcastle v Norwich1-02-02-1
Wigan v West Brom1-11-12-1
Wolves v Man Utd0-50-21-3

A correct result is worth ONE point, while a correct score earns THREE points.

In the last round of Premier League games, Lawro got five results right, with two perfect scores, for an impressive haul of nine as he comfortably beat NBA legend and former United States Dream Team star Clyde Drexler.

Drexler got one perfect score and two correct results to give him a modest tally of five points, which puts him just below the halfway point of the predictions leaderboard.

(Predictions leaderboard at the bottom of the page)

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 1500 GMT unless stated

SATURDAY

Everton 1-1 Sunderland

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Fulham 0-3 Swansea

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Wigan 1-1 West Brom

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Tottenham 1-1 Bolton (abandoned)

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

SUNDAY

Wolves 0-5 Man Utd

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Chelsea 5-2 Leicester

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Liverpool 2-1 Stoke

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Newcastle 1-0 Norwich

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Mark Lawrenson was talking to BBC Sport's Mandeep Sanghera.

LEADERBOARDSCORE
Tinchy Stryder14
Shaun Edwards11
Gethin Jones11
Frankie Dettori10
Bobby George9
Ricky Hatton9
Gary Oldman8
Ola Jordan8
Martin Keown8
Richard Archer8
Robbie Savage8
Russell Grant8
Stephen Graham7
John Simm7
Mark Lawrenson (average)6.55
Serge from Kasabian6
Clyde Drexler5
Mo Farah5
Tom from Kasabian4
Jimmy Anderson4
Kurt Angle4
Dai Greene4
David Strettle4
Jason Manford3
Rodney Marsh3
Muttiah Muralitharan3
Samuel L Jackson3
Omid Djalili2
Kermit & Miss Piggy0

Lawro's best score: 12 points (week six).

Lawro's worst score: one point (week 20).

