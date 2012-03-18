Mark Lawrenson's FA Cup and Premier League and FA Cup predictions

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest pundit each week this season.

Mabbutt lifts the FA Cup after leading Spurs to victory in 1991

His opponent for this weekend's FA Cup and Premier League ties is former Tottenham captain and centre-back Gary Mabbutt. He scored in the 1987 FA Cup final against Coventry to put his side 2-1 up before his own goal resulted in a 3-2 loss.

He made up for his disappointment by winning the competition with Spurs four years later and he believes that the White Hart Lane club are favourites to win the FA Cup this year. He agrees with Lawro that Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool and Spurs will make up the semi-final line-up.

Predictions Score Lawro Gary Mabbutt FA Cup Chelsea v Leicester 5-2 2-0 4-1 Everton v Sunderland 1-1 2-1 2-1 Liverpool v Stoke 2-1 2-1 2-1 Tottenham v Bolton 1-1 (abandoned) 2-0 3-1 PREMIER LEAGUE Fulham v Swansea 0-3 2-0 2-1 Newcastle v Norwich 1-0 2-0 2-1 Wigan v West Brom 1-1 1-1 2-1 Wolves v Man Utd 0-5 0-2 1-3

A correct result is worth ONE point, while a correct score earns THREE points.

In the last round of Premier League games, Lawro got five results right, with two perfect scores, for an impressive haul of nine as he comfortably beat NBA legend and former United States Dream Team star Clyde Drexler.

Drexler got one perfect score and two correct results to give him a modest tally of five points, which puts him just below the halfway point of the predictions leaderboard.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 1500 GMT unless stated

SATURDAY

Everton 1-1 Sunderland

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Fulham 0-3 Swansea

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Wigan 1-1 West Brom

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Tottenham 1-1 Bolton (abandoned)

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

SUNDAY

Wolves 0-5 Man Utd

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Chelsea 5-2 Leicester

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Liverpool 2-1 Stoke

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Newcastle 1-0 Norwich

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

LEADERBOARD SCORE Tinchy Stryder 14 Shaun Edwards 11 Gethin Jones 11 Frankie Dettori 10 Bobby George 9 Ricky Hatton 9 Gary Oldman 8 Ola Jordan 8 Martin Keown 8 Richard Archer 8 Robbie Savage 8 Russell Grant 8 Stephen Graham 7 John Simm 7 Mark Lawrenson (average) 6.55 Serge from Kasabian 6 Clyde Drexler 5 Mo Farah 5 Tom from Kasabian 4 Jimmy Anderson 4 Kurt Angle 4 Dai Greene 4 David Strettle 4 Jason Manford 3 Rodney Marsh 3 Muttiah Muralitharan 3 Samuel L Jackson 3 Omid Djalili 2 Kermit & Miss Piggy 0

Lawro's best score: 12 points (week six).

Lawro's worst score: one point (week 20).

