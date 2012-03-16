Lee Colligan signs pre-contract agreement with Coleraine

Lee Colligan formerly played for Ballymena United

Former Ballymena United defender Lee Colligan has signed for Coleraine on a two-year deal after agreeing a pre-contract agreement with the Bannsiders.

Left-sided player Colligan left the Sky Blues last year to go to Australia, but is now set to return to the game.

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney targeted Colligan as a replacement for Johnny Black, who will leave the club in the summer to go travelling.

"Lee is still young with his best years ahead of him," said Kearney.

"We've known all season that we would require another left-back this summer," said the Coleraine boss.

"When we signed Johnny Black last August, he was up front about his plans to go travelling and this has allowed us to plan ahead.

"Lee is at the other end of the spectrum from Johnny, having spent most of the last year travelling and he's now keen to get back into football.

"I remember playing against him a number of times towards the end of my playing career and he is a player who has always impressed me any time I have seen him.

"Lee was very keen to resume his career with Coleraine and I feel he is a good fit in terms of the sort of player we are looking for. He already has a lot of experience at this level.

"He won't be available to play this season, but will train with us for the rest of the campaign which will help him to bed in ahead of pre-season."